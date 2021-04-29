BMO Capital Markets Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $245.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.
V traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.70. 32,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494,304. The company has a market cap of $458.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.81. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $171.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.27.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
