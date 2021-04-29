BMO Capital Markets Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $245.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.

V traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.70. 32,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494,304. The company has a market cap of $458.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.81. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $171.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

