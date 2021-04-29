BMO Capital Markets Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $296.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $301.00 to $296.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.23.

Amgen stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.12. 85,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,845. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.10. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after buying an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

