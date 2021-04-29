BMO Capital Markets Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.28.

ERO stock opened at C$24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 35.26. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$14.31 and a one year high of C$25.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

