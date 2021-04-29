Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys Shares of 12,000 Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

