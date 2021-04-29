Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

