Bokf Na Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Shares of RACE opened at $217.58 on Thursday. Ferrari has a one year low of $147.08 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.77.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.