Bokf Na Has $1.65 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bokf Na grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after buying an additional 78,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,095,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $122.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.28, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MAN shares. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

