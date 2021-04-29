Bokf Na Raises Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $142.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

