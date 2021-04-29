Bokf Na Sells 1,527 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $256.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.64 and a 200 day moving average of $297.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $143.01 and a one year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.48.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

