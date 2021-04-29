Bokf Na Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bokf Na lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

