Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDRBF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Bombardier from $0.55 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

BDRBF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 771,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,526. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

