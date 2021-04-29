BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the March 31st total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOQI International Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of BOQI International Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BOQI International Medical alerts:

BIMI opened at $1.57 on Thursday. BOQI International Medical has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.