Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

