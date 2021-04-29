BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $645,447.79 and $137,608.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00067072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00076559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.26 or 0.00822780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00097355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001562 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

