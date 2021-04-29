Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.84. 3,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,592. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

