BP p.l.c. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for BP in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.24.

Shares of BP opened at $25.81 on Thursday. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in BP by 5.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in BP by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in BP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

