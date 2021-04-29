Brad Barnett Sells 10,500 Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Stock

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Senior Officer Brad Barnett sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$49,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,871 shares in the company, valued at C$554,818.80.

Brad Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Brad Barnett sold 2,700 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$12,177.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Brad Barnett sold 1,900 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$7,824.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Brad Barnett sold 39,200 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.77, for a total value of C$186,866.40.

RCK traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,069. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.31 million and a PE ratio of -58.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.10.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

