Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $368.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,052. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.53 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.56.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.