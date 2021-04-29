Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $88,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $22.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $463.35. 62,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,753. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.88 and its 200 day moving average is $475.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

