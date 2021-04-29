Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $29.28 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 822,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,109 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $29,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,938 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,699,000 after acquiring an additional 889,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 192,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

