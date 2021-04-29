Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 40,062 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,857 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,062 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $51,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 58,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 77.32%.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

