Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 0%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €75.20 ($88.47) and last traded at €75.74 ($89.11). 251,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €75.76 ($89.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.41.

About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.