Brickell Biotech’s (BBI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brickell Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BBI opened at $1.08 on Monday. Brickell Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brickell Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Busard Brown acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 186,957 shares in the company, valued at $220,609.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,836 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Brickell Biotech worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

