Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Earnings Results

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

BCOV traded down $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 3,558,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.26 million, a PE ratio of -42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

BCOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

