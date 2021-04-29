Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

BCOV traded down $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 3,558,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.26 million, a PE ratio of -42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

BCOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Earnings History for Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit