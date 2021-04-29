Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $63.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.19. 1,400,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,149. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

