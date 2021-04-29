Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

EAT stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 34,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,437. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

EAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

