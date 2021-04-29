Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 733 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 198,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 98,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,770. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

