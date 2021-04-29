Brio Consultants LLC Has $14.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.96. 32,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,058. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

