Brio Consultants LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.23. 97,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,589. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $135.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.41.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

