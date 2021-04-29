Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of increasing in the high-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.28 billion.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.350-7.550 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

