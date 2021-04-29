British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BTLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of British Land stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. 18,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

