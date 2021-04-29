Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives $9.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWEN shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. 248,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,583. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a P/E ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Equities analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

