Brokerages Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report $329.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.50 million and the lowest is $321.13 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $307.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $539.47 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $327.90 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.15 and a 200 day moving average of $479.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fair Isaac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

