Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.80 Billion

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report $20.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $21.63 billion. Humana reported sales of $19.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $82.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.40 billion to $85.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $89.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.69 billion to $91.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.73.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $9.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.64. The company had a trading volume of 701,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.76. Humana has a one year low of $364.77 and a one year high of $474.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Humana by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $702,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

