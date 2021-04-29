Brokerages Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.12). Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,894. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,692,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $12,287,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,692,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit