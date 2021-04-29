Brokerages Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.12). Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,894. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,692,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $12,287,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,692,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

