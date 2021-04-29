Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post $1.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Nasdaq reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $159.65 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $104.38 and a 1 year high of $163.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.22 and its 200-day moving average is $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Nasdaq by 25.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

