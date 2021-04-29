Brokerages Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Brokerages expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

TSC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $23.95. 212,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,198. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $794.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TriState Capital by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TriState Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TriState Capital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

