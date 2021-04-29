Brokerages Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,271,746.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,794 shares in the company, valued at $789,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares valued at $1,760,889. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anterix by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 512,262 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $10,064,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,241,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anterix stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 118,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

