Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 21,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

