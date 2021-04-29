Brokerages Expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will announce sales of $126.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.50 million and the highest is $130.00 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $106.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $611.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.20 million to $639.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $699.05 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $736.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLUU shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.50. 118,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,000. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 416.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,276 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after buying an additional 836,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 606,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

