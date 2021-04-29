Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $10.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $11.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 28.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 14.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $8.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,173. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.96. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

