Brokerages Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $474.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report $474.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $460.49 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $409.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $96.00 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $69.21 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

