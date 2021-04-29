Brokerages Expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Proto Labs reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $114.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.