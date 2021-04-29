Brokerages Expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.47). Verona Pharma posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verona Pharma.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VRNA stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,385. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,920 shares of company stock worth $90,629.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.