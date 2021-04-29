Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target at $35.88

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $38,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,798. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

