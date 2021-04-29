Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target at $35.88

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $38,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,798. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit