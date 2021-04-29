Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Target Price at C$10.13

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTO shares. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of BTO opened at C$6.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$609.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

