Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Target Price at $40.75

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 in the last three months. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $60.93 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

