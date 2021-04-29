Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) PT at $92.33

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.58.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,235.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,690. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $102.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

