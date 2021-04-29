Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Target Price at $66.00

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

