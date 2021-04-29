Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT at $63.78

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $124,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.31. 238,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,639. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

